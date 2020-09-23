Coronavirus: Cases in Northern Ireland could reach 500 a day without action, warns chief medic

Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland could reach 500 a day in just four weeks without immediate action, the Chief Medical Officer has warned.

Dr Michael McBride issued the stark figures at a Stormont briefing, telling the public they had a narrow window of opportunity to avoid the “ultimate consequences” of a second wave.

It comes as a further 220 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, while the death toll remains at 577.

Dr McBride explained there were currently around 150 new cases of Covid-19 a day in Northern Ireland, which has been doubling every ten days.

“I ask you now not to give up, I ask you not to give in. Do not be deflected, do not lose your commitment,” he said.

“We have a few short weeks to reduce the spread of this virus and avoid much worse to come. We have a narrow window of opportunity, we must all act now or we will all face the ultimate consequences that we saw in the first wave.”

Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann spoke of meeting the family who had lost a loved one during the recent outbreak in Craigavon Area Hospital.

“I challenge anyone who still doubts the seriousness of this virus to sit across the table from such a family for even one minute and see how sorely mistaken they are,” he said.

He said restrictions on hospital visits will soon be announced, meaning one visit from one family member per week.

This will include flexibility for things like end of life care, maternity services and for paediatrics.

On care homes, he said every effort to maintain visiting was needed. He said his department had been working on the concept of “care partners” allowing families to assist in caring for loved ones.

With new restrictions on mixing households, he urged the public to use “common sense and discretion” where grey areas existed in the rules as it wasn’t possible “to police Covid-19 out of existence”.

Dr Paul Johnston, clinical lead for intensive care services in Antrim Area Hospital, set out the reality of how Covid-19 was affecting seriously ill patients.

He started with assurances that 80% of those with Covid-19 were asymptomatic or very mildly symptomatic.

But he warned that the increasing numbers of Covid patients needing intensive care at Antrim Hospital would soon follow elsewhere.

“Clinically our experience with this condition points to severe and prolonged respiratory failure, necessitating in some cases several weeks of intensive care support on a ventilator.”

A high number also require dialysis for kidney failure and others from severe blood clotting which can lead to more severe organ failure.

He said the first wave showed that a high number of patients with multiple organ failure can die despite the best care.

In the UK, he said there were around 10,000 Covid admissions into intensive care with around 40% not surviving.

This is roughly double the mortality rate associated with other viral pneumonias in intensive care over the past three years.

Age remains the biggest risk factor in these patients, with those over 70 having a 60% chance of dieing of Covid-19 without considering other factors.

For under 40s in intensive care, the mortality was still as high as 15%.

Of around 1,200 Covid-19 hospital admissions In Northern Ireland up until the end of July, generating around 130 intensive care admissions.

He said any patient admitted to hospital with Covid-19 had a one in ten chance of needing intensive care, bringing with it the previously mentioned chances of death.

Dr Johnston urged the public not to underestimate the current risks or become “fatigued” by prevention measures.

“Covid-19 is very much still with us and preventative measures are recommended for good reason. They work to reduce the spread of the disease.

“Front line staff and colleagues are worried about what’s coming down the line with a second wave,” he said.