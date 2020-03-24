Coronavirus: Chemotherapy treatment to continue in Northern Trust

The Northern Health Trust, which delivers services in Jim Allister's constituency, said there were no plans to stop chemotherapy treatment. (stock photo)

Other trusts have confirmed treatment has had to stop for some patients.

The Belfast Telegraph reported last week that chemotherapy for some patients has been stopped at the Belfast Cancer Centre as it would leave their immune system vulnerable to the virus.

Some individuals with particularly aggressive, or late stage, forms of cancer are being informed that the risk to their life, if they contract the virus, is too great to continue chemotherapy.

Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “For some patients clinicians may need to discuss whether the risks of beginning or continuing their cancer treatment could outweigh the benefits, given that many patients receiving chemotherapy in particular are more at risk of becoming seriously unwell if they contract the coronavirus infection.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for all of patients and will do everything we can to ensure continuity of care throughout this challenging time.”

Earlier this month, Stormont’s Department of Health said: “Suspect cancer cases and other urgent care will continue, unless advised by the applicable trust.”