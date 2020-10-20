Coronavirus cluster closes Royal Mail office in Derry

Royal Mail Staff at the main sorting office at Great James Street in the city who refused to enter the building until a deep clean is carried out.

Thousands of homes and businesses across the North West did not receive post on Tuesday after a coronavirus cluster outbreak at the Royal Mail Sorting Office in Londonderry

A total of 17 workers tested positive for the virus over recent days prompting remaining staff to leave the building and refuse to use any Royal Mail vehicle until the company carries out a deep clean.

Communications Union Representative for Derry Charlie Kelly said workers' health must be paramount.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle Mr Kelly said: "Since Friday we have had 17 members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 all inside the Sorting Office and as a result of those case 45 members of staff are off at the minute which is over a third of the workforce.

"What has been happening is that if someone tests positive, the business come in cordon off the frame, clean the frame down and clean the van but basically the staff are not happy being in the building.

"They feel their health and safety is under threat and they want a commitment from Royal Mail that the Office and every van will get a complete clean from top to bottom otherwise they will not go back into the building."

Mr Kelly said staff wanted this deep clean to happen as a matter of urgency adding it was inevitable that the staff's action would impact on the wider community.

He continued: "People need to realise, we are all family here and this has just crept in since Friday but once it comes into an office of this size our fear is it (Covid19) will go through the Office like a bush fire.

"This isn't industrial action, this is staff exercising their right under health and safety grounds. This needs to be done today and if it is then I am quite sure staff will be willing to come back in but there will be no post today (Tuesday)."

No one from Royal Mail was available for comment when contacted.