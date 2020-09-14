Coronavirus: Craigavon Civic Centre undergoes deep clean after staff member tests positive

A member of staff who works in the civic centre tested positive for the virus (Simon Dawson/PA).

Craigavon’s civic centre is operating as normal following a COVID-19 scare, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed.

The confirmation follows news that a member of staff who works in the building tested positive for the virus.

A spokesperson for the Council confirmed the building has since been thoroughly cleaned, in line with Council’s coronavirus response co-ordination protocol.

“Over the weekend a member of staff based at Craigavon Civic Centre tested positive for coronavirus,” read a social media post from Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“The member of staff was last in the building on Tuesday, September 8, and was not in direct contact with the general public as part of their duties

“When notified, Council’s corporate coronavirus response co-ordination protocol was immediately actioned.

“This included additional cleaning of the staff member’s office area, associated touch points and communal areas within the building.”

The post confirmed that following a risk assessment, the building is open and the staff member involved is now self-isolating.

“A risk assessment was completed and the building was fully operationalised for work as normal this morning [Monday, September 14],” read the post.

“The staff member is now in self-isolation and we wish our colleague well during this time.”