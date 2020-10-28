Coronavirus: Death of young person shows there's 'no such thing as invincibility' from virus, says Health Minister Swann

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that there is “no such thing as invincibility” from Covid-19.

He was speaking after The Department of Health confirmed that the first person aged 19 or under has died after contracting coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

The young male died in the Derry and Strabane area and was among nine deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

While Mr Swann refused to be drawn on the individual case during a media briefing this evening, he warned that it showed that coronavirus can strike all age groups.

“It has been clear in our messaging all along that age isn’t solely a factor with Covid-19,” he said.

"It can affect anyone at any age and unfortunately we have seen that in a number of cases involving under 30 and 40-year-olds.

“That has been replicated across all jurisdictions as well so there’s no such thing as invincibility from this virus."

Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride, who also addressed the briefing, said lessons were still being learned around Covid-19’s longer term consequences.

“This is a new virus and we know that it has a worst impact on older people and those with underlying health conditions but that is not always the case.

“I would urge everyone to be very guarded in terms of assuming that this is just another cold or flu virus - it is not.

“This is a new virus and we don’t yet fully understand its longer-term complications.”

Dr John Maxwell, Emergency Department consultant with the Belfast Trust, added: “You cannot take this lightly. On the frontline we do see older people getting Covid-19 but young people get this too. You would be mad to ignore the risks and problems that are out there.

"It's silly to dismiss it and think that you’re invincible - that is very stupid behaviour.”