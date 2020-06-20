Coronavirus death toll in all settings now at 802, according to Nisra

Northern Ireland Nightingale Hospital wards designed to treat coronavirus sufferers at Belfast City Hospital on April 7th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Northern Ireland's coronavirus death toll has passed 800, according to figures compiled by the region's statistics agency.

A total of 802 deaths were recorded as of June 12 where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest Nisra bulletin, published yesterday, also noted the weekly death toll had risen slightly, ending a six-week fall in fatalities.

There were 21 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week to June 12. The previous week there were 20 registered deaths.

But it is well below the 128 deaths registered in one week at the height of the pandemic in late April.

While published with a week lag, the Nisra figures give a fuller picture of Covid-19 deaths than the daily figures released by the Department of Health, which focus primarily on hospital deaths.

Yesterday the Department of Health announced one further virus-related fatality.

Its total is now 544, although it is not a complete picture.

Nisra obtains statistics using death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the fatality occurred. The deceased may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra death toll up to June 12 (802) compares with 540 reported by the Department of Health on that day - a difference of 262.

Of the 802 deaths reported by Nisra, 407 (50.7%) took place in hospital, 340 (42.3%) in care homes, eight (1%) in hospices and 47 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 348 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 78 separate establishments.

Nisra also provides an analysis around the number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital having been transferred for treatment.

It shows that to June 12, the deaths of 412 care home residents involved Covid-19 as a factor, 72 of which occurred in hospital.

That means almost 52% of all coronavirus-linked deaths in the region were care home residents.

With regard to comparative death statistics in 2019, the overall number of deaths registered here in the week to June 12 was 292 - one fewer than the five-year average of 293.

Over the last 11 weeks, 972 "excess deaths" have been registered in Northern Ireland. Excess deaths are deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years.