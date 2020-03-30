Coronavirus: 'Dramatic reduction' in bus and train use

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said there has been a "dramatic reduction" in the number of people using bus and train services.

She said, as an example, a maximum of 20 people have been using a Glider service in Belfast last week.

Social distancing guidance is in place on public transport and a restricted timetable in operation. Healthcare workers are allowed to travel for free and the public have been urged not to use services unless absolutely necessary.

"I am really pleased to see people are following the advice and are only engaging in essential travel," Ms Mallon told the BBC.

She said that, while the offer of free public transport to healthcare workers was a "small gesture", she wanted to do all she could to offer support to those "putting their lives on the line" to help people.

The SDLP minister said her officials had been in contact with health trusts on providing bus services direct to hospitals.

Ms Mallon said buses and trains had undergone a deep clean, drivers have been given gloves, there was hand santiser available and a no-cash policy in place. She encouraged the public to "play their part".

She also said they were working on proposals to allow taxis to work as delivery vehicles for the likes of meals on wheels, pharmacies or even for supermarkets.

"I think there is huge potential for the redeployment of taxi drivers," she said.

"What we are seeing in this crisis is the amazing dedication and innovation in our businesses who are stepping up and trying to offer PPE production right across the industries.

"I am working with Executive colleagues to see how creatively we can redeploy services.

"There are big opportunities there and I am keen to explore them."

She also urged the public to stay safe and follow the guidance.

Minister Mallon said: “This is not an easy time for any of us and we all need to play our part by staying at home and following government advice strictly.

"But, there are those who are helping to support our communities by delivering essential services every day and today I’m asking the public to support them as they go about that work.

“Every day, my Departmental roads and rivers teams are ensuring that essential maintenance and repairs are carried out as quickly as possible. Every day, NI Water staff are working tirelessly to make sure that supply interruptions are avoided or minimised, particularly at a time when we all need to be washing our hands regularly. And every day, Translink staff are ensuring that those who need to make an essential journey, can."

She added: “As all of these workers are doing their best to support all of us, I am asking you to support them. These essential services are required and any staff member carrying out these functions should be supported by communities across the north.

"Whether it’s using public transport for those essential journeys, going for a walk or cycle, or if a utility provider needs to call, please adhere to the guidance for social distancing. If using the roads for essential travel, stay alert for vehicles and as always, reduce your speed.

“I want to reiterate my thanks to all of those front line workers across Northern Ireland who have been working hard to keep our key services running and to support our health service in responding to Covid-19. We are all in this together and I will ensure that my Department will continue to do all that we can to protect citizens and support our communities."