Coronavirus: Dublin to be cut off from rest of country for next three weeks as 'concerning trends' emerge in three other counties

A woman wears a face mask in a coffee shop in Dublin as NPHET have indicated that Dublin is at the forefront of the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases nationally.

Dublin is facing three weeks of new Covid-19 restrictions which will cut off the capital from the rest of the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is expected to recommend enforcing Level 3 restrictions across the entire county of Dublin, which will cause further economic damage to the country’s economy.

Health chiefs said “concerning trends” are also emerging in Louth, Waterford and Donegal.

Under Level 3, people will be banned from leaving the county for non-essential journeys.

People living in other counties will be prohibited from entering Dublin unless it is for work, education or another essential purpose. People living in Dublin will be asked to work from home.

Places of worship will be asked to move their services online while funerals and weddings will be limited to 25 people.

In a clear indication the Government plans to act quickly, an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 has been scheduled for tomorrow morning to consider Nphet’s recommendations before the weekend.

Meanwhile, it can be revealed Higher Education Minister Simon Harris sought assurances at the last Cabinet meeting that the Government will act sooner on public health advice than it did on Nphet recommendations on Dublin.

"Harris asked for an assurance that if Nphet made a recommendation it would be made quickly so we don't have a situation like the last week," a source said.

"We have lost five days in the fight against the virus because they didn't move and he's really not happy about it," the source added.

The source said it is "inexcusable not to act" on public health advice and insisted "speed trumps perfection" when it come to fighting the virus.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that if NPHET recommend the situation in Dublin be “escalated”, then the Covid-19 sub-committee and new oversight committee will meet Friday and act on this before the weekend.

This comes as Dublin saw 55% of yesterday’s newly confirmed cases and an incidence rate of 104 per 100,000 of population, almost double the rest of the country, and should NPHET issue new recommendations on the capital, Minister McEntee said, “we will do that.”

“What we’re going to do today, obviously depending on what recommendations come from NPHET, who meet later today, if there is a requirement to go even further on the county of Dublin then we will act on that and do that.

“We don’t know what NPHET will say to us. If they suggest that we implement new measures, or potentially escalate the Dublin area, then the committee will meet tomorrow and recommendations will be made, ahead of the weekend,” Minister McEntee said.

The Justice Minister was also questioned as to why the government didn’t act faster on the Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn’s advice around Dublin until five days after he issued it. Minister McEntee said it was to avoid confusion around the new Living with Covid roadmap.

“At that time we were introducing the new roadmap where we had clearly set out levels 1-5. The idea that perhaps we would introduce new measures and then two days later further measure and then potentially measures after that..we’re trying to bring clarity to people.

“We’re trying to ensure that whether you’re in Dublin or the rest of the country, you understand and know exactly what measures are in place for you.

Details of Nphet's recommendations emerged yesterday after the Department of Health published the letter Health Minister Stephen Donnelly received last Thursday.

The group urged the minister to encourage people living in Dublin not to leave the county unless it was necessary and, if they do, to only meet one other household.

They also said home visits should be limited to one other household of no more than six people. They sought limits on the number of people who can attend sporting events and said people should be asked to work from home if they could.

In a stark warning, Nphet said there is "no guarantee that further measures may not be necessary in the coming days or weeks".

The letter signed by acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn also warned "there is a limited time period in which to act" as international evidence shows increases in new cases are followed by a rise in deaths.

"While the recommended enhanced measures have the potential to arrest the trajectory of the disease, there is also a very real potential that the situation could deteriorate further," Dr Glynn said.

While the recommendations were received by the Government last week, they were only announced on Tuesday and came into force for the first item yesterday.

A senior Cabinet member defended the delay in reacting to the advice by noting that the rise in cases has yet to lead to a significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths.

"Yes, there is an increase but bear in mind during an average flu season there are hundreds of deaths and we don't get into lockdown," the source said.

Nphet is due to meet at 10am today to discuss the increasing number of new coronavirus cases in Dublin and elsewhere in the country.

The expert health group's recommendations will then be reviewed by the newly formed Covid-19 Oversight Group chaired by Department of the Taoiseach secretary general Martin Fraser.

Mr Fraser and Nphet's recommendations will then be forwarded to the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 which will meet tomorrow morning.

An online Cabinet meeting may be organised later in the afternoon if a decision is taken to introduce new rules for the capital before the weekend.

The prospect of restrictions being introduced in Dublin on a regional basis rather than county-wide was not ruled out yesterday by senior figures in Government.

However, it is unlikely to be the approach on this occasion as the rate of new cases in nearly all parts of the county are high.

There is also a belief it will be difficult to impose restrictions in individual areas of Dublin because the public would not be clear on where boundaries lie.

Nphet has previously considered the possibility of regional restrictions based on HSE community health organisations locations or electoral constituencies but decided against the move.

Yesterday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: "It's a tricky thing to do because does anyone really know where those boundaries are you know, people do know where county boundaries are.

"Probably not, but I'm not saying it can't be done but it's not as straightforward as doing it on a county level."