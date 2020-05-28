Coronavirus: DUP MLA says there is 'no such thing as new normal' despite Arlene Foster's warning

A DUP MLA has called for a return to normality after Covid-19 - despite his party leader Arlene Foster having repeatedly stated that the pandemic will mean a "new normal" in the future.

Christopher Stalford made his comments on social media on Tuesday after Northern Ireland recorded no new coronavirus deaths.

He said he hoped this meant people soon being "able to get back to normal", adding that there was "no such thing as a 'new normal'".

The South Belfast MLA posted: "Zero deaths today from Covid-19. This is good news.

"Our people have endured massive curtailment of their rights to achieve this.

"I hope we will soon be able to get back to normal.

"There is no such thing as 'a new normal'. We are a free people and we will be again.

"Anyone who says give away a little freedom forever for the 'common good' (define common, define good?) is asking you to become a lesser citizen. Back to normalcy ASAP."

His comments come despite First Minister Arlene Foster having warned that people "need to prepare for a new normal" even after the "initial Covid threat recedes".

At a number of daily Executive briefings, the DUP leader has said the pandemic will have long-term implications for how both the private sector and the state operates and stressed that people will have to adapt to the realities of social distancing.

The DUP was contacted for comment, but did not respond.

Earlier this month Mr Stalford had to apologise after liking a tweet about domestic murder, posted by a Belfast-based polling company.

He was widely condemned on social media after he liked the tweet referencing lines from a 'Carry On' film.