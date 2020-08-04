Coronavirus: DUP's Sammy Wilson defends stance on wearing of face coverings

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has insisted there is not significant proof that face masks protect people from Covid-19.

Mr Wilson defended his stance while speaking on Tuesday on BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme after he was heavily criticised for a tweet last week in which he referred to masks as "muzzles".

The East Antrim MP said that conflicting information had been put out around the wearing of masks, stressing that experts couldn't make up their minds whether masks were "effective or not".

Currently face coverings are strongly encouraged to be worn while in shops here, but are not mandatory.

The Executive is expected to make a decision on August 20, although the Health Minister, Robin Swann has urged ministers to make masks compulsory next week.

Mr Wilson's comments come as fellow DUP MP Ian Paisley said the controversial issue of whether or not masks should be made mandatory in Northern Ireland is a "difficult decision" for the Executive.