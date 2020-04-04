Coronavirus: Eight further deaths and 94 new cases as healthcare workers get tested at SSE Arena in Belfast

Total of 56 deaths and 998 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to date

Coronavirus test centre opens up at SSE Arena in Belfast. Healthcare workers are being tested.

Eight more people in Northern Ireland have died after contracting the coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The Public Health Agency said that 94 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed as of 9.50am on Saturday.

It brings the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 to 56, with 998 confirmed cases to date in Northern Ireland.

It comes as healthcare workers begin getting tested at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Health Minister said the SSE Arena site is part of the UK-wide NHS initiative on staff testing in which Randox and Deloitte are key partners. Robin Swann also said that the opening of the new testing facility “will allay some of the concern and speculation we have had of late”.

The PSNI has also urged the public to stay at home this weekend as warm weather is forecast for Northern Ireland.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "With warmer weather forecast and the longer, lighter days following the clocks changing, many people will want to get out and about and enjoy the fresh air this weekend so I am urging everyone to continue to follow the health advice, stay at home to prevent the spread of infection."

ACC Todd said police understand the importance of exercise and fresh air, but urged the public to do so responsibly.

See how Saturday unfolded: