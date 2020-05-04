Coronavirus: Executive 'working actively' on lockdown exit plan as six further NI deaths reported

Northern Ireland death toll reaches 387, after six further deaths confirmedFurther 16 deaths in Republic of Ireland, bringing death toll to 1,319Executive forming plan for exiting lockdownScroll down to see how Monday unfolded

First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive is "working actively" on a plan for exiting the coronavirus lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Speaking a the Executive's daily coronavirus update, Mrs Foster said further progress was made on the plan at a meeting of Stormont ministers on Monday.

The DUP leader acknowledged the public were anxious to know details of the plan, but she said it was important to "get it right" and follow the latest medical and scientific advice.

Mrs Foster said she wanted to give people "a sense" of how the plan was developing, but the public still need to be "on their guard" and follow social distancing.

"We cannot afford to become lax, we cannot afford to think coronavirus has been beaten because unfortunately it hasn't," the first minister said.

"It still poses a real threat to you and the ones that you love."

The news comes after it was confirmed there have been a further six deaths in Northern Ireland linked to coronavirus.

Four of the deaths occurred within the last 24 hours, with one not previously reported. The statistics are up to 9.30am on Monday, May 4.

It brings the death toll in Northern Ireland to 387, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in hospital.

Over the past 24 hours there was 1,317 testes carried out with 69 returning positive for Covid-19. In total 30,946 tested have been carried out on 26,488 individuals.

Here's how Monday unfolded: