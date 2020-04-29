Coronavirus: Face masks could make the public complacent, says Stormont Health Minister

Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that any change in advice about the wearing of face masks in public could lead to a false sense of security.

His comments come after the Scottish Government recommended wearing masks in "limited circumstances", prompting SDLP leader Colum Eastwood to call on the Executive to issue similar advice.

Mr Swann said the issue had been discussed by Stormont ministers this week, "but it's a conversation that will be had within the Executive, supplied by medical advice and guidance".

"One thing that would concern us is that face coverings actually lead to a false sense of security and we could see other measures with regards to good hand hygiene, social distancing start to become less prevalent.

"People could rely on face coverings more than they do on the advice and guidelines we have been following for the last number of weeks, advice that has been working."

The Republic's chief medical officer also said last night that use of face masks in public is being considered. Dr Tony Holohan said they were "one of the measures we are giving consideration to".

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood, however, called on Stormont to follow Scotland's example and advise people to wear face masks or coverings in enclosed public spaces where social distancing is difficult.

"It's important that people are provided with the best advice to help them contribute to the effort to prevent further transmission of Covid-19 and help save lives," he said.

"The Scottish Government has now issued clear advice that members of the public should wear face masks in enclosed spaces where social distancing is unavoidably difficult to achieve, like in small shops.

"Our Executive should consider offering the same advice to people in Northern Ireland, the vast majority of whom are abiding by lockdown restrictions and want to help beat this outbreak. It's no silver bullet, but it will help prevent transmission where people are in close contact.

"We have all experienced worry in enclosed spaces when people are unintentionally closer together than they'd like to be. Masks or coverings will help.

Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said any benefit from wearing face coverings would be "marginal at the very least".

"What we must not lose sight of is the important message that if you are symptomatic, you and your entire family need to self isolate. That is the most important point. It's hugely important that we still adhere to the guidance to stay at home and only in limited circumstances should you leave your home," he added.

"The most important thing to do when you leave home is to adhere to the advice on physical distancing and on good respiratory and hand hygiene.

"Wearing a mask must not be seen as a substitute for adhering to that advice.

"There is some limited evidence that if you are in an enclosed space and unable to adhere to the advice on social distancing, the wearing of some form of face covering may be of benefit, but the benefit is marginal, to say the very least."

The recommendation on face masks issued by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday appears to contradict earlier advice from Scotland's national clinical director.

Professor Jason Leitch said on April 3: "The global evidence - and we've looked properly, I promise you - is that masks in the general population don't work.

"People don't wear them properly, they're hard, they're difficult and they're uncomfortable."