Coronavirus: Failure to return Covid funds by McCallion and party officials 'wrong and unacceptable', says O'Neill

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said the failure by former Sinn Fein MP Elisha McCallion and two party officials to return £30,000 in Covid-19 support funding was “wrong and totally unacceptable”.

Former Foyle MP and current Senator Mrs McCallion, the chair of the party in Upper Bann and a party official in West Tyrone all resigned over the scandal.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show revealed that the party received the money in April after it was mistakenly paid to three Sinn Fein offices under the Executive’s Small Business Support Grant Scheme.

The money was repaid on Monday and Tuesday of this week, over six months after it was first received.

The party’s president Mary Lou McDonald, said she had “accepted the resignations of the three individuals responsible for these accounts and for not returning the money”.

Speaking during Thursday’s Covid-19 briefing, Sinn Fein vice-president Ms O’Neill said her party took “decisive action” as soon as she was made aware of the situation on Monday evening.

“Mary Lou, as the party leader, has said today that she acknowledges these failures and she apologised for these failures, and I believe the correct action has been taken in terms of us accepting the resignations of those who have deemed to be accountable and responsible for these issues,” she stated.

Ms O’Neill continued: “I take the issue of public money very seriously. I also take the issue of whenever you hold public office you have responsibilities, particularly when it comes to public money, to make sure that you are fully compliant with all the rules and all the regulations and that you are open and transparent in all of that.

“I expect that from every single elected representative in Sinn Fein.

“We have been very clear and very decisive in saying what happened was wrong and unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, it was announced that a £790m package will be released to help combat the effects of Covid-19 on a range of sectors including education, transport and sport.

That includes a £560m boost to help the struggling health service.

First Minister Arlene Foster added that there is a “steadying” of the number of people being diagnosed with the virus and that the R rate for case numbers has dropped below one for the first time since early summer.

“It is below one in 10 of our 11 council areas, and whilst this is good news, we have still more work to do and very sadly we are seeing the heartbreaking news that over this last week the numbers of those who have died has risen by 47,” she said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and indeed every family that has been touched by this brutal and unrelenting virus.

“We are all in this together and there is evidence of the impact of the restrictions being observed.”