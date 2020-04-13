Coronavirus: Family's relief as Belfast lawyer Niall Murphy leaves intensive care after fortnight

Niall Murphy is applauded by NHS staff as he is wheeled out of the intensive care unit on Friday

A high-profile Belfast solicitor who was released on Good Friday from intensive care - where he was being treated for more than two weeks after contracting the coronavirus - remains very weak.

But the family and friends of Niall Murphy are just delighted he is on the mend.

Tens of thousands of people watched a video of the well-known lawyer, activist and Antrim GAA official being wheeled out of an intensive care unit.

Mr Murphy, who fell ill after returning from the United States about a week before St Patrick's Day, can be seen on the footage giving a thumbs-up as he is clapped and cheered out of the unit by staff on Friday evening.

Family and friends last night said the 43-year-old married father-of-three is doing well but is still in very weak condition and is trying to get his head around what happened to him.

The solicitor and activist, who sits on the board of Relatives for Justice, had shown signs of illness after returning from a visit to New York last month.

The release from intensive care of the solicitor, who had been in a critical condition and in a medically induced coma, was hailed as "inspirational".

Mr Murphy, a partner with KRW Law in Belfast, has been involved in many high-profile criminal trials and civil court cases, often representing victims of the Troubles.

His release from ICU was described as "life-affirming and poignant" by friend and KRW Law partner Kevin Winters.

Mr Winters told the PA news agency: "Hearing news of his transfer out of ICU has been seismic for Niall's family.

"The timing of the move coming as it did on Good Friday is both life-affirming and poignant.

"The video of Niall being clapped and cheered by medical staff is truly inspirational and a defiantly iconic moment during this hellish crisis."

In a tweet on Friday night, Antrim GAA said: "Great to see Niall Murphy is out of ICU. All the prayers are working."

The organisation later added: "Right Go, You can go now Niall! Aren't the NHS staff absolutely amazing! Let's help them out by staying at home. #Fightback. Well done Niall."

Mr Murphy is vice-chairman of St Enda's GAA club in Glengormley and chairman of Club Aontroma, which supports Gaelic games in the county.

He played hurling for his county at senior level.

Sinn Fein Assembly Member Gerry Kelly tweeted the video and posted: "Go Niall go!"

Speaking after the lawyer was taken to hospital Emma Rogan MLA, who has known Mr Murphy for nearly 20 years after he represented her family and others in their quest for answers relating to the 1994 Loughinisland massacre, said she was saddened to hear of his illness.

"We are really devastated to hear how ill Niall is," Ms Rogan said. "My first thoughts were for his wife and wee children.

"God help them, they are not allowed to see him."

Ms Rogan, whose father Adrian was one of six people killed by the UVF in the Heights Bar attack, said she has known Mr Murphy for over 15 years and that he was involved in her family's campaign "from the very, very start".

"He is more than a solicitor, he is a friend," she added.

"He always told us: 'I will look after all the legal bits because you have enough to deal with the emotional stuff.'"

The Sinn Fein South Down MLA said the solicitor remembers everything, from years back, to the point where the family have jokingly dubbed him 'Rain Man'.

"Everybody is just praying for him," she said. "People here in Loughinisland all recognise and know of him even if they do not know him personally.

"They know him as the guy leading from the front."

In a statement last week, The Bar of Northern Ireland said: "The legal community is uniting in support of each other throughout this crisis - our thoughts are with Niall and we hope that he makes a full recovery."

The Law Society of Northern Ireland added: "Our thoughts, prayers and support are with you."