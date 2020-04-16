Coronavirus: Family's 'stay-at-home' plea after death of Antrim GAA man Paddy McIlvenny

Tributes have been paid to a Belfast man who was well-known in Antrim GAA circles following his death from Covid-19.

It's understood Paddy McIlvenny passed away on Tuesday night.

One family member said: "Rest easy Paddy Mac. Took too soon by this horrible virus. Please, please stay at home to prevent your families having to go through this!"

Mr McIlvenny was a former barman at the Casement Club and also served on the committee of the South Antrim GAA.

Antrim GAA said the organisation was saddened to hear of Mr McIlvenny's death.

"Paddy is a former bar manager at Casement Social Club and he also served the South Antrim divisional board as its secretary. He will be sadly missed at games and in the committee room, but always fondly remembered by everyone connected with his club and the wider GAA in Antrim. Our thoughts and prayers are with Christine, sons, daughters and entire family circle at this sorrowful time," it said.

Casement Social Club also paid respect.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that the Committee and members learn of the death of former bar manager Paddy McIlvenny," the club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Christine, sons Martin and Stephen, and daughter Carolyn and entire family circle at this sad time."