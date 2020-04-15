Coronavirus: Fears over potential abuse cover-ups after nurses allowed to verify residents' deaths in Northern Ireland

There have been calls for increased testing in care homes. (Yui Mok/PA)

Nurses are being trained to verify the deaths of care home residents across Northern Ireland in a bid to ease pressure on overstretched GP services during the coronavirus pandemic, it can be revealed.

The changes to the way deaths of care home residents are dealt with has raised fears that staff may be able to cover up neglect and abuse of residents at a time when visitors to care homes have been banned in order to slow the spread of Covid-19.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said: "It seems to me that important safeguards to ensure independent scrutiny of deaths have been removed. These are safeguards and checks that are in place to stop the likes of Harold Shipman from operating with impunity.

"What's to stop another Harold Shipman from seeing an opportunity and say that a resident had coronavirus symptoms before their death and have that recorded as the cause of death when in fact that isn't what happened?"

The death certification process in Northern Ireland has been changed due to the Coronavirus Act 2020, which makes a provision to change who is permitted to complete a medical certificate cause of death (MCCD).

It means that nursing staff at a care home can now verify a death and pass information about the resident's medical condition to a GP before they then sign the death certificate.

This can be done by the original treating doctor or a colleague from the same GP surgery.

Alternatively, if a care home resident has not been treated within 28 days and dies of a natural illness, any doctor is allowed to sign the MCCD.

The changes to the way deaths in care homes are verified comes as it emerged that coronavirus deaths are not being reported to the coroner.

The Coroners Service, which is responsible for holding inquests into deaths when notified by the authorities, has said it will not be investigating Covid-19 cases.

A spokesperson said deaths due to the virus are "natural" and do not need to be reported.

Nurses working in the community are already permitted to verify the death of a patient - a process also known as pronouncing life extinct.

However, nurses working in care homes are now receiving specific training from the Clinical Education Centre to confirm a death in order to relieve pressure on GPs.

If no appropriately trained nurse is available, GPs will still carry out the task.

Mr McGrath continued: "Prior to this there was a robust process in place so that everyone could have confidence in the system.

"It appears that that has now been taken away and there is less of an independent oversight, where the coroner isn't involved and a death can be certified by a doctor without them having any involvement in the care of a care home resident.

"This is a very anxious time for the families of care home residents as it is, they haven't been able to see their loved ones for a number of weeks now and there are cases where they will already have had concerns about the standard of care their loved one is receiving.

"It is vital that families are provided with as much reassurance at what is already a very stressful and difficult time."

The chief nursing officer Charlotte McArdle said: “We recognise that death of a loved one due Covid-19 is very difficult, especially as social distancing prevents a bereaved family’s involvement in the normal processes.“Verification of Death is not a new role for Registered Nurses, however training in this procedure has been increased in recent weeks to ensure that sufficient numbers of nurses are trained in the Verification of Death procedure.

"This will also ensure that any delay between the actual time of death and the verification of the death is minimal. In every situation when a death occurs, the dignity, religious and cultural needs of the deceased person and family members will be respected.

“The Department of Health (NI), issued guidance on verification and recording of the fact of death in March 2008. The circular states that verification of death ‘can be carried out by any doctor, nurse, or ambulance clinician who has had appropriate training’.

"This guidance was updated in January 2019 and has been further updated in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whilst Verification of Death can be undertaken by nurses, the process of Certification of Death is the responsibility of a medical practitioner only."