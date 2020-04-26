Coronavirus: Five further deaths in Northern Ireland amid concern people starting to 'ease up' on lockdown

Another five deaths in Northern Ireland as hospital death toll reaches 299Republic of Ireland's death toll hits 1,087 after 26 further deathsUK-wide hospital death toll up 413 to 20,732Health Minister Swann concerned people starting to "ease up" on lockdown restrictionsUK Government rejects call to ease lockdown earlyScroll down to see how Sunday unfolded

Five more people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The update brings the total death toll in the country to 299.

Another 82 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland bringing the overall number of cases to 3,308.

There were another 874 tests carried out on 686 patients, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 22,072.

The UK's hospital death toll is now 20,732, up by 413 from the day before, while the Republic of Ireland confirmed an additional 26 deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 1,087.

It comes as Health Minister Robin Swann expressed concern people are starting to become complacent around the coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

He said that while he was pleased the majority of people had followed the measures in place so far, they must continue to abide by them to prevent further deaths.

It comes after reports of increased traffic on roads and street footfall across Northern Ireland.

