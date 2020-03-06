Coronavirus: Five more people diagnosed in Republic of Ireland

Five more people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

It brings the toll to 18 in the Republic.

Today's confirmed cases include a man in the east who returned from Italy, a woman in the west who is linked to a previous case and a female healthcare worker in the south.

A man and a woman in the south of the country who picked it up through travel also tested positive.

The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had and to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: “We ask that no organisation, school or health service provider acts unilaterally. We need to respond to the threat of COVID-19 in unison, following the advice of Public Health.”

Liam Woods, HSE Director of Acute Operations, said: “Healthcare workers are at the frontline of this virus outbreak. The Department of Health and the HSE are equally dedicated to protecting and supporting this vital group of people.”

The general public is advised to follow advice from the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre to protect their health.

Any person who has travelled from an affected region in the last 14 days, or who has come in contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days, and is concerned that they may have symptoms of the coronavirus should immediately isolate themselves from others and phone their GP.

The latest confirmation comes in the wake of a jump of seven new cases yesterday, doubling the number infected in the space of twenty four hours.

A fourth case was also diagnosed in Northern Ireland today.