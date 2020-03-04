Coronavirus: Four people in the Republic test positive for the virus

Dr John Cuddihy, Dr Tony Holohan and Dr Ronan Glynn during a media update on the confirmed case of Covid-19. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Four new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

Two male and two female patients tested positive for Covid-19 from the western part of the country.

The patients are all associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, said: “Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is underway for these four new cases.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.

“While we now have six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms.”

One school has closed so far in Ireland, following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus in the Republic, a male student who recently returned from an at-risk region in northern Italy.

Following a risk assessment, all pupils and teachers are being treated as close contacts of the confirmed case and the post-primary school in the east of the country has been shut for 14 days.

The Republic's second case of coronavirus was confirmed yesterday in a woman in the east of the country.

It is understood she returned from northern Italy in recent days – but is not believed to have been in contact with a Dublin student who is currently being treated in hospital.

Up to Tuesday some 397 people were tested for the Covid-19 in the Republic– but just one tested positive.