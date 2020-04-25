Coronavirus: Further 16 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

NI death toll in hospital stands at 294 after 16 further deathsUK death toll passes 20,000, after another 813 deaths52 further deaths in the Republic of Ireland as death toll reaches 1,063Cemeteries in Northern Ireland starting to reopen but restrictions around funerals remainScroll down to see how Saturday unfolded

General view of care-taking staff from Mid & East Antrim Council at the Ballee Cemetery in Ballymena this morning as the Northern Ireland Executive agreed to reopen cemeteries during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A further 16 people have died from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the death toll in the country to 294.

Another 104 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Northern Ireland to 3,226.

As of Friday another 1,132 tests were carried out on 794 patients. A total of 21,153 tests have now been carried out on 18,666 patients.

The current number of care home outbreaks currently stands at 65, while there are currently 618 suspected or confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals.

There have been 2,863 suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital after they recovered.

Of 117 intensive care unit beds, 38 are currently occupied by patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19, while 35 remain free.

As of April 23 there were 3,746 hospital beds in Northern Ireland, with 2,081 occupied by patients.

Meanwhile, the UK death toll has passed 20,000, rising to 20,319 after 813 deaths were confirmed on Saturday.

There has been another 52 deaths in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 1,063.

It comes as cemeteries across Northern Ireland have begun to reopen after the Executive lifted the restriction on Friday evening.

Here's how Saturday unfolded: