Coronavirus: GPs will not have to withdraw services over PPE concerns, claims NI chief medical officer

General practitioners in Northern Ireland will not be forced to withdraw services due to a lack of personal protective equipment, the chief medical officer has said.

Chairs of the north and west GP federations have written to the Department of Health saying there is a shortage of PPE, particularly masks and aprons.

The federations, who represent 40 practices and more than 220,000 patients, said the lack of PPE was putting both healthcare staff and patients at risk. This has led to GPs fearing they may have to withdraw services if they cannot protect themselves and their staff from coronavirus.

Dr Michael McBride, chief medical officer for Northern Ireland, told Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster that he does not think we will get to the stage where GPs will have to withdraw providing care to patients because of a lack of PPE.

He was speaking after Dr Linda Kelly, from the Grosvenor Road Surgery in Belfast, said that her staff have not had paper masks to protect themselves for a week.

Dr McBride said: "We have a duty of care. The minister (Health Minister Robin Swann) and I have said this repeatedly, we need to ensure that staff are protected when they are providing care to patients. Wherever that is and whatever the setting.

"These are our colleagues, our friends and indeed our family members working in the frontline.

"Let me reassure Dr Kelly and other doctors that we are working very closely with the BMA (British Medical Association), with the Royal College of General Practitioners) and business service organisations to make sure we get the right PPE to the frontline."

"Getting the right PPE to the right place at the right time is a huge challenge and we are working tirelessly to do that," he added.

Dr McBride said that a fresh supply of PPE should be given to GPs on Wednesday and said that he didn't think it will get to the point in Northern Ireland where GPs are forced to withdraw services to the public.

Dr Linda Kelly, also speaking on Good Morning Ulster, said her colleagues are working in "unprecedented times" where the role of a GP has changed drastically.

"We have had no paper masks for our staff and ourselves for over a week," she said.

"Our nurses in our treatment room are performing intimate dressings on patients, taking blood tests, having quite close personal contact. Our reception staff were handing out prescriptions and having face to face contact with the public to do that.

"We ourselves are bringing patients in that we felt needed to be seen. We ran a baby clinic where we were not able to provide patients with masks to protect them. We felt very, very uncomfortable that our treatment rooms, nursing staff were being exposed to an unacceptable level."

Dr Kelly said that her practice has a supply of aprons and sun visors but that it was three weeks since the last supply of PPE.

Asked about the prospect of withdrawing services, Dr Kelly said: "As GPs we have a very unique position where we provide personal care with an ongoing relationship with our patients. So it would be something that would be extremely alien and go right to the core of general practitioners to feel that we could not actually provide a service to our patients.

"But we have to feel that we are safe and that we are safely protecting our patients."

Dr Kelly added that GPs and their staff are working under "undue stress and anxiety" as a result of a lack of PPE.