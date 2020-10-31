Coronavirus: Health Minister Robin Swann says hopes of a return to normality soon are 'entirely misplaced'

Swann urges caution as nine deaths bring Covid toll to 697

Hopes Northern Ireland could return to pre-Covid normality in the short term are "entirely misplaced", Health Minister Robin Swann warned yesterday.

The minister's warning came as Stormont's Department of Health confirmed a further nine people in Northern Ireland had died after contracting coronavirus.

The grim death toll has now reached 697.

In a written statement to the Northern Ireland Assembly, the Ulster Unionist minister said that, while there had been some progress over the past fortnight, it was essential that that progress be sustained.

"Over the last week, the number of cases has continued to plateau and has begun to decline slightly, however I would caution the rate of decline is slow and the trajectory remains uncertain."

He said the 'R' number, which indicates the infectiousness of the virus, had begun to fall.

"R is now likely to be slightly below 1 for cases, around 1 for admissions and above 1 for hospital inpatients, but has fallen somewhat since last week.

"This is likely to reflect the initial impact of the Northern Ireland-wide restrictions and the earlier restrictions in Derry City and Strabane, which is no longer the local government district with the highest seven-day incidence.

"At this time, as we look around to the experience of our neighbours and those on mainland Europe, any expectation that we can return to any kind of normality from November 13 would be entirely misplaced." Mr Swann told MLAs in his briefing statement.

"What we cannot countenance is allowing case numbers to surge once again, through complacency, or poor levels of compliance with public health advice, or premature relaxation of all restrictions."

Figures released yesterday by the Department of Health revealed another 566 people here have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 37,782.

At present there are 354 patients with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's hospitals, with 43 of them being treated in one of Northern Ireland's 118 intensive care (ICU) beds ,

Thirty-eight of the Covid ICU patients are receiving ventilation.

There are also 109 confirmed outbreaks of the virus in care homes across the Province.

Mr Swann also reiterated that the health service remained under tremendous pressure as it struggled to cope with the pandemic.

"Our health and social care system and its dedicated staff remain under intense and unprecedented pressure," he said.

"As things stand at present, an already overstretched workforce is being further depleted by Covid-related absences.

"A health system that was already fragile has been further weakened and is now facing into winter with an additional 354 Covid patients to treat.

"There has been a progressive rise in Covid hospital patients which we expect to plateau in the next week at levels significantly above wave 1.

"Any subsequent decline is likely to be slow and will depend on how cases fall."

The minister paid tribute to the 'Herculean' efforts of NHS staff as they struggled to cope with the demands of the pandemic.

"I once again pay tribute to staff at all levels of health and social care.

"I also want to underline the toll the current pressures are taking so many of them.

"Exhaustion - both physical and mental - is a very real concern."

Mr Swann revealed that thousands of people have applied to bolster the health service workforce as the public are urged to continue efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

More than 9,000 expressions of interest and almost 5,000 formal applications have been made after a workforce appeal.

Turning to the consequences of the pandemic for non-Covid-related NHS work, the Health Minister warned: "While strenuous efforts are being made to maintain non-Covid services, this will not always be possible -especially when increasing numbers of ICU patients require the redeployment of specialist staff from other posts.

"There are Herculean efforts being undertaken every single day by our clinicians to try to protect the most urgent services, including cancer surgeries, and in the event of cancellations."

Meanwhile a UK clinical trial testing an antibody treatment for coronavirus will continue "as planned" after a US study stopped enrolling the sickest patients in its trials of the drug.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said independent monitors had recommended pausing enrolment of the most severely-ill patients - those who need intense oxygen treatment or breathing machines - to the REGN-COV2 trial because of a potential safety problem and unfavourable balance of risks and benefits.

The study can continue to test the two-antibody drug combination in hospital patients who need little or no extra oxygen, the monitors said.

Elsewhere, the US has recorded nine million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.