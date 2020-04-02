Coronavirus: Health Minister Robin Swann under pressure to explain lack of frontline PPE despite 'no shortage' claims

A strong message has been painted on a wall of the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast to support those on the front line inside (Niall Carson/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann is coming under increasing pressure to allay concerns over the safety of frontline NHS staff who are putting their lives on the line to care for coronavirus patients.

In a dramatic series of admissions at the Stormont health committee on Thursday, it emerged that Northern Ireland has not received any personal protective equipment (PPE) from a delivery of 400m items that was to be shared across the UK or from a batch of PPE that has arrived in the Republic of Ireland from China.

In a further blow to Mr Swann's repeated claims that there is no shortage of PPE in Northern Ireland, one of his most senior officials also told the committee that one of the biggest issues she is facing is getting a special type of face mask to protect her clinical staff from the virus.

Cathy Jack, chief executive of the Belfast Trust, said she had been expecting a share of 60,000 of a specialist respiratory mask but a shipment had been "turned back".

When she was asked about the reason for this, Ms Jack told the committee said she didn't know why the masks were not delivered.

A spokesman from the Department of Health last night refused to provide an explanation and said there was "no comment to make at this stage".

It comes as a number of organisations have said a range of health professionals are being expected to care for Covid-19 patients without proper PPE.

The lack of protection is having a direct impact on the ability of the health service to meet the growing demand on services, they have said.

Nurses and other health care workers are confronting an unimaginable situation and they are worried. The very least they can expect is for honesty and clarity about what is being done to support and protect them Pat Cullen, RCN (NI) director

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland has written to the First Minister, Deputy First Minister and Mr Swann to demand answers after Thursday's explosive health committee briefing.

Pat Cullen, RCN (NI) director, said: "We know our members are very concerned that they are not getting access to the PPE they need.

"We must as a matter of urgency get absolute clarity about how much stock we have, where it is, how is it being distributed and how much is definitely on the way.

"We will no longer accept promises - we must now deal in facts.

"Nurses and other health care workers are confronting an unimaginable situation and they are worried.

"The very least they can expect is for honesty and clarity about what is being done to support and protect them."

Meanwhile, it has emerged that staff at care homes across Northern Ireland are still being expected to work without adequate PPE - one week after Mr Swann said he was looking at the situation.

Care homes are taking patients that have been discharged from hospital and they are being told to assume that they have coronavirus and isolate them, but then the homes aren't getting the PPE they require for them to be cared for safely Pat Shepherd, Independent Health & Care Providers

Staff at one Co Antrim care home are being given one face mask each day despite the fact they are caring for more than 30 vulnerable and elderly residents, who are considered among the most at risk in society.

Pauline Shepherd, chief executive of the Independent Health & Care Providers, said: "We are being told there is no shortage of PPE in Northern Ireland, but if that is the case, then care homes must be at the bottom of the pile because it isn't working its way into them, it isn't going where it needs to be.

"In the last couple of weeks we have begun to procure our own PPE to distribute to members because it isn't coming from the trusts.

"Our members are going to their suppliers and are being told they can't provide any PPE because it is all going to the health service.

"Care homes are taking patients that have been discharged from hospital and they are being told to assume that they have coronavirus and isolate them, but then the homes aren't getting the PPE they require for them to be cared for safely.

"Last week, there was another care home that received an envelope sent by courier from the trust and it contained four face masks for the entire care home."

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that a third of community pharmacy staff across Northern Ireland are self-isolating due to Covid-19 symptoms.

I fully understand that staff on the frontline need reassurance. I believe the updated guidance and securing greater quantities of PPE for Northern Ireland will both play a part in allaying concerns Robin Swann

This includes staff in at least 100 high street chemists who have had to remove themselves from the network, to keep colleagues and patients safe.

Community Pharmacy NI has said PPE must be made more widely available to ensure as many community pharmacy staff, who are providing a vital service ensuring patients can continue to receive their medication throughout the pandemic, can remain at work.

Mr Swann has denied there is a shortage of PPE in Northern Ireland, although at Thursday's Stormont briefing he told the health committee he has not seen a leaked document that has shown some items will be out of stock until July.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Swann said: "Our health service has significant levels of PPE in stock at present but need to boost these quantities given the expected level of demand in coming weeks.

"I fully understand that staff on the frontline need reassurance. I believe the updated guidance and securing greater quantities of PPE for Northern Ireland will both play a part in allaying concerns."