Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: nine further deaths and 223 cases

Six of the nine deaths reported within past 24 hoursDeath toll now stands at 2,0961,277 positive cases confirmed in the last weekEducation Minister expected to call for quicker school reopening today

A further nine deaths and 223 new cases have been recorded in Northern Ireland over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has reported.

The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 2,096. Six deaths occurred in the 24 hours up to 10am on Thursday, while three took place outside the reporting period.

A total of 233 new cases of the virus were also reported by the Department of Health.

Some 1,277 positive cases have been confirmed in the last week, down from 1,311 in the previous seven days.

There are currently 189 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 26 in intensive care and 57 requiring ventilation.

Hospitals are operating at 93% capacity.

A total of 17 care homes are dealing with Covid outbreaks.

These figures come as education will again be the main topic of conversation when the Executive meets later on Thursday.

Education Minister Peter Weir will today ask the Executive to speed up the process of reopening schools for all pupils.

He wants to see primary years one to three and years 12 to 14 back before Easter.

A paper from Mr Weir recommends that all primary pupils who have not yet returned to school (primaries four to seven) start on March 22.

While that looks unlikely, the Executive could compromise and allow years one to three to stay in school when years 12 to 14 return on March 22.

The minister is targeting April 12, the first week after the Easter holidays, as the first day on which all pupils will be back in school.

First Minister Arlene Foster said any decision would be informed by a range of factors.

“It’s about the other harms to children as well — the fact that they’re not being taught with their peers, (the risk to) their mental health and wellbeing, the fact that they can’t engage in school sports. We’ll be looking at all of those issues,” she added.

Head teachers have urged the Executive to maintain continuity for years one to three by reversing the decision to withdraw the youngest pupils from class at the end of next week.

The NASUWT teaching union previously called for caution on the matter.