Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 533 people test positive for virus

Death toll remains at 2,156

No further coronavirus-related deaths and 533 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has revealed.

The up-to-date figures published on Sunday mean the death toll here remains at 2,156.

There are only limited figures published by the Department of Health at the weekend. The next full update will be on Monday.

A total of 2,061,988 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland, including 1,171,653 first doses.

Mobile vaccination centres also continue to operate this weekend, with a vaccine 'bus' operating at Newcastle Community Services, in Newcastle, County Down, from 11:00am to 19:00pm on Sunday, administering doses of the Moderna jab.

No appointment is needed, however those attending these facilities must bring photographic ID and where possible their Health and Care number.

Sunday has seen Northern Ireland record the highest level of new cases in five months, while the seven-day incident rate of infection is at its highest level since mid-February.

Dr Tom Black, the Chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, explained that while cases are likely to continue to rise among younger people, he is confident the vaccines will protect the most vulnerable, including against the Delta variant.

"The rates are increasing in young people. But if you look back to January 25 we had 798 patients in hospital, we have 20 today. We had about 74 patients in ICU at the end of January, we have one or two this week,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

"We have far fewer patients in hospital, we have a lot of infection but thankfully most of them, nearly all of them are under 60 and most of those are under 40 and far less likely to land in hospital.

“The Delta variant came in at the end of April to the UK, it was in Northern Ireland in May, so the lag period we have already seen.

"What we are seeing actually is that the 80% first vaccination rate and the 60% plus two-vaccination rate for Northern Ireland, is holding up well against this Delta variant, so the hope is it will continue to hold up and although we will see a lot of infections, particularly here in the north-west in Northern Ireland, we hope that the vaccine holds against this particular variant.”