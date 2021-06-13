Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 70 people test positive for virus amid warning of Delta variant

No further coronavirus-related deaths and 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period, the Department of Health has revealed.

The up-to-date figures published on Sunday mean the death toll here remains at 2,155.

There are only limited figures published by the Department of Health at the weekend. The next full update will be on Monday.

A total of 1,863,947 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, GP Dr Frances O’Hagan said there is reason to be “concerned” at the prospect of rising cases as a result of the Delta variant.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Politics Show, Dr O’Hagan said: “We definitely have to look over our shoulders and be a little bit concerned about this, there’s no doubt. The numbers are going up.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"This is much more transmissible than our previous. In our first wave, one person infected approximately two people. In the second wave one person infected three to four. With this variant, one person is infecting six people on average so that is why it is much more easily spread.

"It is spreading between people who have either not been vaccinated or who have both their vaccines.

"We are opening up a bit and probably people are getting a little bit more complacent. This is really a warning to us to not be complacent and to continue to practice all our measures, our space and our masks and washing out hands.

"It is looking like the symptoms are slightly different with this variant in that the most predominant symptom is a headache, followed by a sore throat a runny nose and then a temperature and then a cough. All those people out there who think they have tonsillitis, please get a test.

“We need to be really careful, our waiting lists are at a terrible position at the minute, the worst they’ve ever been. We need to get doing something to fix those waiting lists. If we fill our hospitals with patients with Covid, then we can’t do that.”