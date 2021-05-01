Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: no further deaths and 90 new cases

There have been no further deaths of people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

The Department said on Saturday there had been an additional 90 cases of the virus confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The death toll from the virus remains at 2,145.

Due to the Bank holiday weekend no further figures were available.

Meanwhile, health authorities on both sides of the border have urged people to stick to key public health advice over the coming weeks.

People living in border counties have been asked to exercise caution, following concerns about the high rates of infection in some areas.

Dr Holohan, the Republic’s chief medical officer said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said they are "concerned" about the incidence of Covid-19 in Donegal. It currently stands at almost 300 cases per 100,000 people, while in Milford, the incidence rate is as high as 675.

Dr Holohan said on Friday that the "dogs on the street" know restrictions are being broken in Donegal in many different settings.

"There are clear examples of non-compliance taking place in Donegal across many parts of society. I may as well be honest about that," he said.

"There is a concerning level of compliance compared to the rest of the country.

"A number of kinds of activities that, let's just be honest, the dogs on the street, including those in Donegal, know shouldn't be happening, are happening."

Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the Public Health Agency, said: "As lockdowns ease in different ways either side of the border, we really want people to continue to exercise caution and restraint to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has urged everyone in Northern Ireland to enjoy the May Day holiday weekend safely.

With further Covid-19 restrictions lifted yesterday, Dr McBride emphasised that the public health advice remains as vital as ever.

“With summer coming and the vaccination programme continuing its roll out, there is a much-needed mood of optimism in the community,” he said.

“However, we must never underestimate the Covid-19 threat. A huge collective effort across society has got us this far. It would be a tragedy if we let our guard down now and jeopardised the progress that has been made.