Coronavirus in Northern Ireland: We're at most dangerous stage of the pandemic, Robin Swann warns

Robin Swann has voiced concern over the rise in Covid cases (David Young/PA)

Visits to some care homes have been stopped amid concerns cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in Northern Ireland, prompting the Health Minister to warn we are at "one of the most dangerous phases" of the pandemic.

The development was reported last night by BBCNI Newsline as a further 29 positive cases of coronavirus were recorded by the Department of Health yesterday.

It brings the total tally here to 6,217 - with 204 cases confirmed in the past seven days alone.

According to official figures, no further deaths have been recorded, leaving the death toll yesterday at 557.

Read more PM in Northern Ireland to outline first stage of anniversary plan

It also emerged that out of the nearly 560 deaths, 140 of them took place at 11 premises, UTV reported.

Meanwhile in the Republic, Covid-related deaths increased by one to 1,774, while another 40 cases were also confirmed.

As of yesterday, nine people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, two of them being treated in intensive care units.

A week ago, four people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

Mr Swann said the number of people hospitalised is one of the key factors his department is now looking at to gauge the spread of the virus.

"When we start to see an increase in hospitalisations, that's when alarm bells start to ring," he said.

The Health Minister said he feared that some people had stopped following even the most basic guidance.

"We're probably now at one of the most dangerous, if not riskiest, points in time of this pandemic," he told BBC NI's Talkback.

"If we get this wrong now, if we don't keep our controls in place, if we don't see the people of Northern Ireland actually have respect for the guidance and regulations, we could see a further increase of Covid outbreaks, more hospitalisations, more people going into ICU and unfortunately more deaths."

Read more People breaking law if they don't remove coverings to prove ID

Mr Swann said he was concerned that complacency was setting in.

"We're starting to see people taking a step back even from some of the basic guidance that we were putting out - watch your distance, washing your hands and now face coverings as well," he said.

"I'm asking for people in Northern Ireland just to re-engage with the guidance that was put there, so we can prevent a serious increase in the number of cases in the coming weeks and months."

Mr Swann stressed that health authorities had expected to see an increase in cases at some point, but the "significant increase that we saw over the weekend and especially yesterday" was worrying.

He also appeared to back plans by some schools to make face coverings compulsory in the classroom for secondary pupils.

On Monday, it became mandatory for shoppers to wear face coverings in shops and other enclosed public spaces in Northern Ireland.

A day later, Belfast Royal Academy became the first school in Northern Ireland to make face coverings mandatory.

Mr Swann said that while he did not want to pre-empt guidance due to be issued by the Department of Education, his department did see the benefits of face coverings in locations where social distancing cannot be put in place.