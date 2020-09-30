Coronavirus: 'Inconceivable' more restrictions will not be introduced in Northern Ireland, says Swann

The Health Minister has said it is “inconceivable” that more Covid-19 restrictions won't be needed as Northern Ireland has recorded the highest number of positive tests in a single day.

Robin Swann made the announcement as 424 positive cases were recorded and a man aged in his 80s has died from the virus.

He said this “grim truth” contrasted sharply with June 30, when just three people tested positive.

With the Derry and Strabane Council area experiencing the highest surge, Mr Swann said the Executive would meet on Thursday to agree a response.

While not wanting to pre-empt any decision he said measures such as restricting travel and a two week circuit breaker, where things like pubs and restaurants are temporarily closed, were on the table.

He said it was unlikely that a circuit breaker for all of Northern Ireland would be used immediately but using it during the upcoming half term holiday was a possibility.

The Chief Scientific Officer, Professor Ian Young, also dismissed suggestions that the increased numbers were due to a greater volume of tests being carried out.

He explained that testing capacity had not increased in the last two weeks, and was confident the rise was due to increased community transmission.

Mr Swann commented: “I am now more concerned about what lies ahead in the next few months than I have been since becoming health minister.”

He urged the “selfish minority” not taking the pandemic seriously to examine their conscience.

He said nearly 400,000 people had downloaded the Stop Covid App and 3,735 had received a notice to self isolate.

Mr Swann said Northern Ireland was now facing “a severe crisis full in the face” and that further action was now necessary to combat the spread of the virus.

Ahead of Thursday’s Executive meeting, he said: “We will have to decide what new restrictions to apply, and should they be to the whole of Northern Ireland or to a more localised basis in areas where cases are particularly high.

“I would rather that wasn’t necessary but it’s inconceivable to think that we can simply sit back and hope for the best.”