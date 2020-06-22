Coronavirus: Indoor gatherings of six people to be allowed from Tuesday, Executive announces

First Minister Arlene Foster during the daily media broadcast in the Long Gallery at Parliament Buildings, Stormont on Monday. Credit: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Groups of up to six people from different households in Northern Ireland will be allowed to meet indoors from Tuesday, First Minister Arlene Foster has announced.

Describing the move as a "milestone", Mrs Foster said those meeting indoors should still take precautions and follow social distancing guidelines.

"This was the one relaxation remaining outstanding from the initial stage of our recovery plan and I know many of you have been desperate in recent weeks to visit your family and friends inside their homes," she added.

From July 6, vulnerable people who are shielding will also be able to meet up to six people outside the home, as long as social distancing is strictly observed.

People who are shielding and living alone will be able to form a support bubble from July 6 with one other household.

The news comes after the Department of Health confirmed that there has been no new deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24 hours.

It means the death toll remains at 545.

There has only been one further positive test, bringing the total number of infections to 4,870.

Currently two people with Covid-19 are in intensive care in hospital.

There is 47 outbreaks of Covid-19 at care homes in Northern Ireland, with 19 suspected and 106 closed outbreaks.

Read more Information about NI outbreaks must be made public, says GP

Meanwhile, traffic wardens have also returned to NI streets after Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced that free parking was to end. Drivers will be issued with a warning until fines resume next Monday. Bus lane enforcement has also begun.

Follow our live coverage here: