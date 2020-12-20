Coronavirus: Irish Government bans flights from mainland UK for ‘at least 48 hours’

A ban on all flights from the UK mainland to the Republic of Ireland will be in place for “at least 48 hours,” the Irish Government has announced.

In a statement, the Irish Government said the ban is being introduced from midnight on Sunday in response to the identification of a new strain of Covid-19 in the South-East of England.

“Flights are being banned for at least 48 hours. The ban is in place for tomorrow Monday, 21 December, and Tuesday 22 December, 2020 and will be reviewed by the Government at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 22 December 2020,” a statement said.

Ferry crossings between Ireland and Great Britain will continue in order to keep essential supply chains moving.

Arrangements are being put in place to facilitate the repatriation of Irish residents on short trips to Britain and planning to return in the coming days, as well as international travellers to Ireland who are transiting through Britain.

The ban will not apply to essential supply chain workers including:

1. Ship Master

2. Deck Officers

3. Engineering Officers and ETOs

4. Deck Ratings

5. Engine Ratings

6. Pursers

7. Hotel/Catering Ratings

8. Cleaners

9. Contracted technicians

10. Marine Pilot

11. HGV Drivers and/or persons holding an EU Annex 3 International Transport Worker Certificate

The restrictions are aimed at stopping the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus which British public health chiefs say spreads quicker than the original Covid-19 virus.

The Irish Cabinet will review the restrictions when they meet on Tuesday. A senior government source said the measures are being taken as precaution and to allow the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) review the situation.

A Nphet meeting due to take place on Wednesday is being brought forward to evaluate the risk of the disease in this country and the new strain found in the South East of England will also be reviewed.

A senior Government source said they expect the new strain has already arrived in Ireland. The source said cases of the new strain have been identified in Northern Ireland.

However, it is understood public health experts in the Republic are not as concerned about the new strain as their British counterparts.

“I wouldn’t second guess Public Health England but our people seem to be more of the view that there are lots of strains of the virus,” a source said.

It comes as Boris Johnson has banned travel in and out of the South East of England and introduced lockdown measures for the Christmas period.

Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy have banned British travellers from flying into their airports over fears of the new coronavirus strain spreading among citizens. Scotland has also stopped people travelling to and from England.

Speaking on The Week on RTE Radio One earlier on Sunday, Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said they were concerned about the new strain.

“We are worried about [the new coronavirus variant],” said Mr Donnelly.

“We are very concerned about it and we’ll be making an announcement today on potential travel restrictions.”