Coronavirus is dangerous for young people too, warns nurse after tough fight for life

A nursing auxiliary, who is still recovering from coronavirus, is pleading with young people not to be complacent.

Tara O'Doherty, a 27-year-old mother of two young children who works at Omagh Hospital, is still recovering from Covid after being diagnosed on October 10. She spent two weeks in isolation struggling to breathe. She said as a fit, healthy young woman she was left shocked at how weak and ill she felt after contracting the virus.

Ms O'Doherty told the Belfast Telegraph: "I could never have imagined how badly affected someone my age could be by coronavirus, but the way I have been left gasping for breath and totally drained really frightened me. This idea that it is only the elderly and people with underlying health conditions that are in danger from coronavirus is completely wrong and that's what I want people - especially young people - to realise.

"I am only 27, I am fit and healthy and have no other health problems and for the first four days after I found out I had coronavirus I wasn't too bad but then it hit me like a ton of bricks.

"This has been such a tough time for our family.

"I had to stay in our bedroom while my partner was left to do everything, including trying to explain to our two children why they couldn't come in and see me or be near me at all.

"My daughter Lucy is only three and has no understanding of coronavirus but my son Joseph who is five has some because he is at school and has been told about washing his hands and wearing a mask.

"He was so scared I was going to die and to be truthful there was a wee while I thought I was going to as well."

As the days passed, so did the virus and now Ms O'Doherty is on the road to recovery.

She continued: "The virus has passed and I am feeling so much better but my energy level is at rock bottom so I still have a way to go before I am back to how I was before I had coronavirus.

"Being able to finally hold my two children is just the best feeling but they know they can't give me any kisses yet.

"Even my mother who found it so hard having to look at me through a window, lying in bed struggling to breathe and not even able to lift my head off the pillow. Anyone who thinks this is just like a flu and no big deal needs to think again.

"I have had the flu and I can say this is a million times worse."

As a nurse Ms O'Doherty was only too aware of the importance of protecting herself and others from contracting the virus.

But despite her vigilance she still came into contact with it.

She said: "I was so particular about wearing masks, washing my hands and maintaining social distance but somehow I still came into contact with it so I want people to be mindful that you can't be too careful.

"This is a seriously horrible virus - no one is immune from it so please take no chances."

Elsewhere the chief executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust has said it is vital the public adhere to restrictions to reduce the stress on the Trust's capacity.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the board Shane Devlin said the Trust is currently experiencing a second surge which is a greater challenge than the first. He told members to expect a delay between a decrease in the rate of transmission and a reduction in the numbers requiring hospitalisation.

Mr Devlin said there are now more patients in hospital beds across the Trust than at the peak of the first Covid-19 surge.

He also said that on October 22 there were over 500 people across the Trust unable to work as a result of a Covid-19 related issue.