Coronavirus: Isolation ward on standby in Northern Ireland but no cases after 52 tested, say health officials

Executive 'closely monitoring' developments, says First Minister Arlene Foster

Dr Michael McBride (Chief Medical Officer) at previous media briefing on preparedness in Northern Ireland to respond to Coronavirus at the Department of Health in Stormont on Wednesday Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

An isolation ward is on standby at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast should there be a confirmed coronavirus case in Northern Ireland, health officials have said.

The Public Health Agency has said there is no cases of the virus in Northern Ireland after tests on 52 people. It also confirmed there had been no testing of children sent home by the schools as a precaution after taking ski trips to Italy.

It comes as First Minister Arlene Foster said the Northern Ireland Executive was closely monitoring developments around the outbreak.

The DUP leader said the risk to Northern Ireland was low and urged the public to follow the advice of the Public Health Agency.

"We have been keeping in touch with the health minister [who is] giving us regular updates in relation to these issues and indeed yesterday with the education minister because of what happened in relation to the number of schools that had come back from Italy from their ski trips," she told the BBC.

"So we are keeping a very close eye in relation to the matter, the risk is still low and there had been very clear advice given to schools and indeed to everyone to wash their hands and take necessary precautions."

She said concern was "understandable" but people in NI should "stay calm".

Asked about should happen with Ireland's Six Nation tie against Italy which will see thousands of Italians descend on Dublin, Mrs Foster said "it was a matter for that jurisdiction" as to how the matter was handled.

"I know the IRFU will be very concerned at the loss of revenue, but of course public health has to take priorit," she added.

So far five schools are known to have initiated precautionary measures after half-term ski trips to parts of Italy. Some have sent pupils home. There are so far no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

The Education Department said it was not aware how many schools were affected and referred us to the Public Health Agency (PHA), which referred us on to the Education Authority, which in turn refused to comment, referring us back to the PHA.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern as fears intensify over the spread of coronavirus in Europe. A second death has been reported in France and the number of people in Italy with the virus continues to climb.

Authorities in Italy have reported that the number of people infected in the country grew to 322, or up 45% in 24 hours, and 11 people have now died.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland also reported their first cases linked to the outbreak in Italy, while Spain and France recorded new ones, also involving people who had been to northern Italy.

Holiday makers in Tenerife - including people from the UK and Ireland - are being held in a hotel for two weeks after an outbreak of the virus. Four cases have been confirmed at the Costa Adeje Palace.

In rugby, Ulster's tie with Benetton Treviso at the weekend has been postponed and Ireland's Six Nations tie in Dublin against Italy will not go ahead. The Cheltenham horse racing festival is also under threat.