Coronavirus: Joshua outstanding in his field when the NHS needs support

Show of support at the weekend for the NHS in a field at Kilmean Farm in Ballintoy

From the north coast to the suburbs of Belfast, communities are displaying their "we're in this together" spirit through the Covid-19 crisis.

The Causeway coast is famous for its breathtaking scenery, but last weekend a new attraction was catching admiring glances as a local company showed its backing for the NHS by etching a huge message of support into a field.

While out preparing for planting on Friday, Joshua Kane from Ballintoy-based agricultural machinery company Hunter Kane & Son felt he couldn't let the opportunity pass for creating a message of support from the farming sector to the health sector. "We were using the day to film a promotional video for one of the new machines we have available and it really was the only day we could have done it," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Crops will be planted on Monday, so the message is going to disappear very soon. It was a spur of the moment thing," he said.

"It's a message of support from one vital industry to another. Maybe not enough people realise just how important our local farmers are in getting through this emergency.

"It's already been seen by thousands on Facebook. That's probably the only way people can see it as they're not supposed to be driving past here unless they're local. It's just a small token of appreciation.

"Now more than ever it is vitally important that we all buy local to support the farming industry and the Northern Ireland economy as a whole."

In Lisburn the members of Laganside Netball Club have also been busy and have raised almost £3,000 towards personal protective equipment and personal care items for health service workers.

Helping to coordinate the effort, Dawn Baxter said: "We have been busy over the last few weeks ordering, buying and collecting more PPE, sanitisers, creams and essentials for the staff.

"Originally we set a target of £1,000, but we've gone so far past that now we're aiming for £5,000. The support has been remarkable. A lot of the people involved have relatives working in health care, on the front line, so it's a personal mission for them."

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Belfast a local community has been pulling together. Julie-Ann and Tommy Jackson are the brains behind Seymour Hill and Conway Residents Association and Youth Council and a few weeks ago started a Covid-19 response team.

They began fundraising, aimed at collecting £300 towards helping the elderly in the community, but the response has been so good that well over £2,000 has been raised.

That allowed the group to provide Easter eggs to children and they've also been able to erect banners in support of the NHS.