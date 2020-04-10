Coronavirus: Leigh swaps Paris for Annalong and runs marathon in field to raise £2,300 to help NHS workers

Support for Leigh Parke during his marathon in a field near his home

It is not every day that a field in Annalong becomes a proxy for Paris.

But that is exactly what happened when the coronavirus pandemic prevented Leigh Parke from running the marathon in the French capital last Sunday.

Instead of passing by famous landmarks on his run through the City of Light, the 29-year-old wedding photographer nipped past pictures of the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe which had been drawn by his wife's cousin's children.

It took the father-of-one just three hours and 13 minutes to complete 105 laps of the Co Down field, raising more than £2,300 for the NHS in the process.

"I didn't want my training to go to waste and I also wanted to do something to help NHS workers," said Leigh.

"Running the equivalent of the Paris marathon in a field was interesting. It was repetitive but luckily we have a view of the Mourne Mountains.

"With everything that's going on the NHS need all the help they can get.

"It was difficult but I found mental strength from remembering that what I was doing was easy compared to what nurses and doctors are going through."

He added: "Towards the end I found the terrain a bit tricky and I nearly fell two or three times. I was getting tired and almost lost my footing but I got through it without injury."

By Anna (12) and Ben (4) from Bangor

By Andrew (10) and Faith McFarland (8) from Trillick

Leigh and his primary school teacher wife Rachel (30) had been planning a family holiday in Paris with their little son Henry, who is just nine weeks old, before Covid-19 put the world on pause.

But after the trip of their dreams was unceremoniously dashed by the epidemic, the Kilkeel native, who lives in Annalong, set about finding an alternative location to stage his personal marathon.

Thankfully Rachel's cousins Jenny and Gordon White allowed him to borrow their field last Sunday while their children Lily (7), Adam (5) and Hallie (2) turned cheerleaders for the event.

"I measured out the route the day before," said Leigh, who has been running since 2015.

"I set off at 8.50am and Rachel's cousins kept coming out every 20 minutes with a new drawing.

"They drew pictures of the big Parisian landmarks and they also had motivational plaques saying 'Run Leigh Run' while their parents also made signs saying 'NHS Thank You'."

Although he is now a member of Mourne Runners, Leigh was not always an aficionado of the sport.

Indeed, he described the Belfast Marathon, which he completed in 2015, as "one of the worst experiences ever".

"I was delighted when I finished it but I didn't run for three months afterwards," he admitted.

"But 2016 was when I started running four times a week. Then last year I started taking it a bit more seriously."

Leigh, who trains with a group called Mourne To Run, set out with a rather modest goal of raising £1 per lap but when he put up a JustGiving page the donations came rolling in.

"Rachel suggested that I try to raise some money at 8pm the night before I was due to do the run so I went to JustGiving and also put it on my photography page and by the morning I was on £500," he said. "At the minute it's on £2,365 and people can still donate if they want to."

You can donate at: www.justgiving.com/Leigh-parke3