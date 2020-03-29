Coronavirus: Letting agency that sent email warning renters they could bring on recession apologises

A Northern Ireland letting agent has apologised for an email warning tenants they could bring on another recession if they did not pay rent

Renters with Property People were sent a statement last week urging them to continue their payments because "if rents don't get paid, mortgages might not get paid and this could lead to the collapse of the banks".

It added: "As graduates, the prospects in the wake of a depression would be minimal."

Two days later the company sent tenants an apology for any distress caused, and said it did not "accurately reflect" their ethos.

Communications and PR student Niamh Deeny said the initial email added more anxiety to a situation that was beyond tenants' control. She and her flatmates have all lost their jobs because of Covid-19.

She said: "The statement was unnecessarily aggressive at a time when we were seeking advice and support."

Property People director Colin Moran said the company was doing everything it could to support tenants.

A second email was sent out by Mr Moran to all recipients of the original letter.

It stated: "We recently sent an email response regarding paying rent during the recent Covid-19 outbreak.

"Admittedly it did not accurately convey the message we wished to put across and may have inadvertently worried some of our tenants.

"If this has caused any worry or stress to our tenants I personally apologise for this and categorically state that this was unintentional and does not accurately reflect the ethos of the company.

"As it stands there is no emergency legislation in place regarding tenancy agreements in the private rental sector.

"In saying that we encourage anyone experiencing financial difficulties associated with the Covoid-19 outbreak or in general to talk to us.

"Many tenants have already reached out to us and we have been able to provide access to financial support and direction on how to gain further help.

Property People has two offices in Belfast and a third in Augher, Co Tyrone.