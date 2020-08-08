Coronavirus: Local lockdowns could be used for NI clusters

Health officials in Northern Ireland will consider local lockdowns to avoid having to close the country down again. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Health officials in Northern Ireland will consider local lockdowns to avoid having to close the country down again.

Restrictions could be imposed on individual towns and villages, or even parts of counties, where cases spike.

Last night three counties in the Republic were placed back into partial lockdown.

Limited restrictions were implemented in Kildare, Laois and Offaly for two weeks from midnight.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “There are a number of localised clusters which are a serious concern. We can’t afford to wait and see.”

It comes amid mounting concern about the virus in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday the Department of Health reported 43 new cases — the highest daily total since May 13.

Yesterday a further 15 cases were confirmed.

The R number — the virus’s reproductive rate — is estimated to be around 1.3, meaning it is spreading exponentially again.

In England and Scotland, health officials have moved to tighten restrictions on towns and cities where cases have surged, including Aberdeen, Leicester and Manchester.

And yesterday the Department of Health said similar measures could be taken here. A spokesperson: “With lockdown restrictions being eased it is likely that we will see clusters and outbreaks of Covid-19. In circumstances where the number of cases continues to increase a range of measures will be considered, including the introduction of local lockdowns if necessary and depending on the circumstances as they arise.”

In Kildare, Laois and Offaly, residents will not be allowed to travel outside of their counties except for in limited circumstances, including travel to and from work. Restaurants, bars, cinemas and gyms will be closed.

In Northern Ireland, the daily number of coronavirus cases is now around three times the level seen in early July. However, numbers remain well below those recorded earlier in the year.

At the height of the crisis in April, 159 cases were confirmed on one day.

Yesterday Prof Young said he did not necessarily expect a spike but added: “I will not be surprised if the number of cases increase significantly”.

“I certainly hope we do not have to go back to the lockdown and we will do everything possible I’m sure to avoid that even if other measures need to be taken.”

Meanwhile, figures published by Northern Ireland’s statistics agency now link 855 deaths to the virus.

Nisra’s weekly bulletin showed there was one death here in the past week where Covid-19 is thought to have been a factor.

Its figures are separate to those collated by the Department of Health, which count mainly hospital deaths.

The department’s data is based on deaths where a patient recently tested positive for the virus.