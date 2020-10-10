Coronavirus: Lock down care homes, urges Jim Wells

Former Health Minister Jim Wells has said he supports a Covid strategy that would see a "ring of steel" placed around Northern Ireland care homes, allowing young people to avoid a second lockdown.

That is despite the fact it would mean the South Down MLA would not be able to visit his vulnerable wife.

Mr Wells' wife Grace suffered a serious stroke five years ago and has been in a care home ever since.

The DUP stalwart - who has had the whip removed at the Assembly but remains a party member - said he has not been able to properly visit Grace for some 202 days due to the pandemic. He said he was very concerned for the well-being of his wife and others that were having to go long periods without seeing loved ones.

"All I can do is go and speak through the window, it's very hard but it has to be done," he told the BBC.

Mr Wells said that, despite the personal ramifications it would have for his family, the safety of the vulnerable had to be prioritised, while at the same time allowing the rest of society to "use common sense and get on with it". "Sadly, we are seeing a second wave," he said.

He said the second wave will "undoubtedly hit the vulnerable".

"What we are going to have to do is protect those that are more at risk and protect the rest of our society from another lockdown which would be disastrous for our economy.

"I am very worried, to be honest with you, about the mental health of my wife and all those caught up in this, but there is nothing we can do - we have to throw a ring of steel around our care homes."