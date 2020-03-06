Coronavirus: Man in his 80s becomes UK's second death

Two people who tested positive in the UK have died (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man in his 80s has become the second person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the man, who had underlying health conditions, tested positive for coronavirus shortly before his death on March 5.

In a statement, the trust said: "His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at what is undoubtedly a difficult and distressing time.

"The hospital continues to work with Public Health England to isolate any patients or staff who had contact with the patient.

"All services and appointments at the hospital are running normally. The trust is following established guidelines to minimise the risk of the virus spreading.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that the family's privacy is respected."

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "I am very sorry to report a second patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.

"The patient, who was being treated at the Milton Keynes University Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions. Contact tracing is already underway."