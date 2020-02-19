Coronavirus: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council trip to China called off

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council civic visit to China has been cancelled due the Coronavirus outbreak

A local authority delegation, including Mayor Maureen Morrow and Borough Growth committee chair Councillor Gregg McKeen, had been planning to travel to Donghai and Anshan in April.

The local authority has been exploring a number of initiatives to develop international relations with China.

Last May, Mid and East Antrim welcomed_the new Chinese Consul General, Madame Meifang Zhang and her delegation_for key meetings in a bid to strengthen business and trade links.

Members of the council's Borough Growth Committee were told on Monday night: "Given the Coronavirus outbreak in China, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has updated travel advice suspending all non-essential travel to China. As a result, the civic visit to Donghai and Anshan will not go ahead in April as originally planned."

Nicola Rowles, head of economic development, said: "The visit to China is now cancelled due to Coronavirus. We will be keeping in touch with China and we will relook at it. It is a growth area we want to look at."

Meanwhile, concern has been expressed over a potential downturn in tourism amid concern over a decrease in Chinese visitors to the borough during the coming months. The mayor said: "I can see a lot a gaps appearing in the borough in hotels and activity bookings."