Coronavirus: Ministers warn third wave cannot be ruled out and public must wait their turn for vaccination

Health Minister Robin Swann leaving a vaccination centre on the grounds of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald

Stormont leaders have hailed the “momentous” approval of a Covid vaccine after enduring “a staggering human cost”.

First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann set out further details on Wednesday after the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine was formally approved.

While welcoming the game changing breakthrough, they warned that a third wave of the virus could not yet be ruled out and that the public should be prepared to wait their turn for vaccination.

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that another four people have died after contracting Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 1,015.

A further 416 people tested positive for the virus, with a total of 53,272 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

There are also 435 Covid patients in hospitals in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 37 patients in intensive care and 29 ventilated while hospital occupancy is also at 99%.

Mrs Foster said: “It is the breakthrough that we've all been hoping for and praying for and this is our pathway back to normality.”

She warned that it was not the end of the fight against Covid, with the rollout of the vaccination programme likely to take months.

On economic recovery plans, she said Economy Minister Diane Dodds will launch a new £10m scheme for the newly self-employed affected by the pandemic, with an initial grant of £3,500 topped up towards the end of the scheme as appropriate.

She added that new targeted rapid testing would be rolled out to allow thousands of students a safe return home for Christmas.

She said Northern Ireland would receive a 2.85% share of the UK vaccine total, with 16,000 care home residents and 32,000 staff will be vaccinated in the first phase along with 71,000 health and care staff.

Those aged over 80, around 80,000 people, will also be included in the first phase and then rolled out according to age and clinical risk.

Mrs Foster added the Executive would be discussing plans to exit the current lockdown restrictions at a meeting on Thursday.

Ms O’Neill commented: “Today I think we can see the promise of a greater future.

“The power of science and humanity has come together to bring us this breakthrough to bring us hope and to bring an end to this global health crisis.

“It is the beginning of the turning point, but we still have a way to go.”

She said the Executive had “unity of purpose” in rolling out the vaccine as quickly and smoothly as possible.

“I get to stand here today to tell you with real convection that this is not going to last forever and at the end is in sight.”

On the loss of 1,015 lives to the virus, she said: “A staggering human cost has already been paid in the last 10 months. The pain, isolation and hardship has been felt by many people.

Mr Swann added: “Today, thankfully we can look to the future with some genuine hope in our hearts.

“We can look forward to a time when the weight of the past year starts to be lifted from our shoulders.”