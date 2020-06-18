Coronavirus: MLA Bradshaw says reason for small cluster outbreak in NI 'should be made public'

The reasons for a cluster of new Covid-19 cases in the Ards area must be made public, an Alliance MLA has said.

Paula Bradshaw was speaking after six of eight new confirmed cases were located in the Ards and North Down council area, accounting for half of new cases this month.

"It would appear that there is a specific outbreak which accounts for this concentration. The reason for this should be made public," she said on Twitter.

Yesterday, one further death from coronavirus was reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 543.

A further eight people tested positive, bringing the total number of infections to 4,854.

If a new cluster or outbreak is found, the process will be then reported through the PHA's normal outbreak management channels.

Meanwhile, a patient from Northern Ireland has been flown by the RAF to England for Covid-19 treatment.

The patient was flown early yesterday from Belfast International Airport to East Midlands Airport for transfer to Leicester's Glenfield Hospital.

The transfer was described as being to facilitate treatment for Covid-19 related issues.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said this is the fourth time the RAF has provided assistance to the Department of Health here by transferring a patient during the pandemic. The spokesman added: "Defence remains committed to helping when asked."

The MoD also provided assistance to create a large morgue at Kinnegar in Co Down to help the authorities cope in the event of very high numbers of deaths with Covid-19.