Coronavirus: More tests under way as Bangor care home confirms four cases

Four residents at a North Down care home owned by Four Seasons Healthcare have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Carnalea Nursing Home in Bangor confirmed to the BBC that a number of other residents are displaying coronavirus symptoms.

More tests are to be carried out to establish whether they too have contracted the potentially lethal illness.

Four Seasons Healthcare said that one staff member has tested positive for the virus, while another is showing symptoms of the infection. Neither of the staff are currently at work in the home.

The news comes just days after Health Minister Robin Swann said there were cases of Covid-19 in 20 care homes across Northern Ireland.

He said cases in care homes were being managed by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the Public Health Agency (PHA), but he did not detail which homes were affected or how many residents.

Earlier this week a nursing home resident at Harold McCauley House in Omagh passed away after being diagnosed with the virus. Six residents of Owen Mor Care Centre in Londonderry also tested positive for the coronavirus last month. One of them later died.

The Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch, also spoke out this week to urge health bosses to be more open about deaths from Covid-19 that have happened in nursing homes across Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Pubic Health Agency said that information on deaths in nursing homes is not currently collated.

The most recent figures show there are 484 care homes in Northern Ireland, with a total of 16,000 beds.