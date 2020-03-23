Coronavirus must be taken seriously, says Irish League club after player is struck down

An Irish League club has urged the public to take coronavirus seriously after a player suffered the illness.

Lee Duffy, a former striker with Warrenpoint Town, spent eight days in hospital "hooked up to oxygen" with Covid-19 before making a recovery.

The 28-year-old said he could "no longer breathe on my own, scared not knowing what was going to happen".

"Luckily I got through it and I'm starting to feel a lot better now," he said.

Warrenpoint wished Duffy, who played for Newry City until January, a full recovery, saying "thankfully" he is on the mend.

"Lee is a young, very fit 28-year-old. Please take this virus seriously. It attacks all ages," they said. "Lee is in our thoughts and we pray for his continued recovery."

A Linfield player tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

A series of footballers in the UK and across Europe have tested positive for Covid-19.

These include the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi.

At the weekend it emerged that four Portsmouth players, James Bolton, Andy Cannon, Sean Raggett and Haji Mnoga, have tested positive.

In Europe, Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala and former Italy captain Paolo Maldini have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dybala's Juve team-mates, centre-back Daniele Rugani and France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, were also confirmed as having the virus.

Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz (76) died on Saturday after being taken to hospital with coronavirus.