Coronavirus: New restrictions are an opportunity to 'turn things around'

The Health Minister has appealed to the public to get the "maximum benefit" from new restrictions that provide an opportunity to "turn things around" from Friday.

Robin Swann made the comments as a further seven deaths from coronavirus were announced by the Department of Health, bringing the total to 954.

A further 533 new positive cases of the virus have also been confirmed by Wednesday morning.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are operating at 98% capacity, with a total of 443 confirmed inpatients with Covid-19 which includes 36 in intensive care units and 30 on a ventilator.

Speaking at a Stormont Health briefing, Mr Swann said it was crucial to get the “maximum benefit” from a new two week spell of lockdown restrictions.

“We have an opportunity to turn things around, this has been a year of great loss and great sacrifice,” he said.

“Our actions now will have a huge bearing on the kind of Christmas that we all can have so please play your part.”

The Health Minister also warned against “a festive free-for-all” as Northern Ireland prepares to enter a further period of lockdown.

Looking forward to better times next year, he said progress on the vaccine was promising but regulatory approval was yet to be granted.

“This is not the time to relax our guard or lose focus on stopping the spread of the virus,” he said.

Mr Swann said rolling out the vaccine in Northern Ireland will be “a massive logistical operation which will span several months.”

Around 600 volunteers, including retired health professionals, have already volunteered to work as vaccinators in Northern Ireland to support 880 vaccinators working in health trusts.

On Christmas, Mr Swann said the greatest gift for loved ones would be obeying the rules to protect against a further spike in the virus.

“Social distancing will still be vital. A festive free-for-all would mean a new year crisis.

“While we can and should look forward to Christmas, it’s not here yet. There’s still work to do and that includes making the two weeks lockdown as effective as possible.

“If we all do the right thing, more of us will get to enjoy this Christmas. It’s that serious, but it’s that simple.

“If we stick to the rules, there can be and will be fewer empty chairs around family tables on Christmas day.”

It was also announced on Wednesday that Chancellor Rishi Sunak has promised an additional £900m in funding for Northern Ireland as part of his spending review.

He also warned that borrowing is set to hit £394bn this year, totaling 19% of GDP in the highest borrowing ever seen in peacetime.

He said £2.6bn will be spent on the devolved administrations as part of a spending review totaling £280bn.

