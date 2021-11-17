Coronavirus NI: 12 deaths, 1,848 cases, 104% hospital capacity as Executive considers passport plan

Death toll stands at 2,814

Twelve new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday

It means the total number of Covid related deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,814, with the largest daily death toll recorded since November 3.

Hospitals also continue to remain under pressure in the region with capacity in the system standing at 104% and 427 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals.

Wednesday’s figures also come as the Executive meets to consider proposals for enforcing mandatory Covid-19 passports from December 13.

It is understood recommendations from Health Minister Robin Swann have made it on to the agenda for Wednesday afternoon's meeting of the power-sharing administration.

In order for the matter to be put forward for decision, the two main parties - the DUP and Sinn Fein - had to agree to having it placed on the agenda.

There had been some uncertainty on Wednesday morning about whether the DUP, which is sceptical about the passport proposal, would allow the move.

But the party signed off on the agenda, with Mr Swann's recommendations included, prior to the 1pm meeting.

Earlier, the Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill warned the plan would lead to job losses within his industry.

Mr Swann wants to introduce Covid certification in a range of settings across the broad hospitality sector.

A modelling paper from health officials presented to the Executive ahead of the meeting warned passports may not be enough to suppress rapidly increasing Covid case numbers, which have surged 23% in a week, and that "more severe restrictions" may need to be considered in mid-December to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.

It comes as a further 1,848 people have tested positive for Covid-19 out of 4,530 tested over the past 24 hours.

A total of 297,959 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Some 35 deaths have been recorded from the virus in NI during the past seven days, a decrease from 44 on the week before.

Over the past seven days 10,889 people have tested positive, an increase from 8,766 the week before.

There are 427 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals – down from 470 inpatients seven days ago.

Hospital bed occupancy throughout the system stands at 104%, with eight hospitals operating beyond their capacity.

The figures show 33 people are currently in intensive care, two below Tuesday’s figure.

There were 207 Covid admissions in the past week, a decrease from 221 the previous week.

There are currently 33 active outbreaks in care homes, with five less than the previous seven days.

By noon on Wednesday, a total of 2,849,592 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland including 1,349,159 first doses.

There were 11,000 total vaccinations administered within the last 24 hours.

The figures show 228,600 booster vaccinations have also been administered to date.