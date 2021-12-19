Coronavirus NI: Booster jabs for over 18s available now as programme accelerated

The Covid-19 booster programme in Northern Ireland is being extended to those over 18-years-old on Sunday.

It means the programme is being accelerated a day early, with the Department of Health previously advising this age cohort would be open to get their booster on Monday.

Those eligible include everyone aged 18 and over in NI who received their second dose at least three months ago.

The move comes following a stark warning from the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill who said modelling in the worst case scenario suggests Northern Ireland could see up to 30,000 cases of the virus every day.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Michael McBride urged all adults to take up the offer of a booster jab.

“The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and is likely to be dominant or close to dominant in Northern Ireland by Christmas,” he said.

“Given its infectiousness, the risk of any of us catching the virus is most definitely heightened. That’s why getting the protection of a booster dose is so important and urgent.

“A booster dose strengthens and deepens protection. This is about training and educating our immune systems to deal with a Covid-19 infection.

“Booster doses are like an advanced course of learning, making our bodies more skilled in combating the virus. You lose out without a booster.

“I know some people are worried about potential effects of the booster in the run-up to Christmas. My advice to them is straightforward - the potential effects of Covid are much more concerning. The vast majority of reactions to the vaccines are minor and short-lived - like having a sore arm for a day.

“So please don’t wait to get your booster. And if you are still holding back on your first or second dose, now is the time to come forward. Omicron is here and we must all use every defence that is available to us.

“While vital, booster doses can’t do the job by themselves. We also need to keep making safer choices in our daily lives to stop the virus spreading.”

The Department of Health warned capacity may be limited at some Trust vaccination centres and urged people to check Trust social media channels for the most up to date information.

People can also get the booster jab at their GP and at community pharmacies.

Walk-in options are widely available at Trust centres but if you are 30 or over, you can book your slot at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/.

Bookings will be available for 18-29 year olds from later this week.

You can also type in your postcode or town and find out what’s being provided close to your home at https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search.