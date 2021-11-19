Coronavirus NI Christmas restrictions and enforcement warning: Balance not tipping in our favour, Sir Michael McBride cautions

Northern Ireland could be facing further restrictions in the run up to Christmas with the “balance not tipping in our favour”, the chief medical officer has warned.

Sir Michael McBride told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster people need to “act in a concerted way” to prevent restrictions being recommended to the Executive and warned if “we don’t act decisively” this may happen.

He also said more needed to be done to enforce health measures such as the wearing of facemasks.

The warning from Dr McBride comes as it is expected that Robin Swann will recommend tougher working from home advice with a paper circulated on Thursday evening.

The latest proposals suggest that employees will be advised to work from home where they can and that employers should support this where possible.

It is understood that the proposals were circulated to Executive ministers late on Thursday evening and Mr Swann will be seeking their approval.

Dr McBride said he did not expect to see a situation similar to the lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic due to the vaccine programme, but said restrictions in “certain environments and sectors” may be considered in the run up to the festive season.

“I can't unfortunately predict the future and none of us has a crystal ball, but what I can say is if we act now we have a chance of tipping the balance back in our favour,” he told BBC NI.

“The balance is not tipping in our favour at the moment, if we all act in a concerted way we can prevent that happening.

“None of us want additional restrictions later in December and we can prevent that.

“What I can say is if we don’t act now and if we don’t act decisively unfortunately, we may well be back advising the Executive that further interventions are needed to prevent our health service being overwhelmed.

“Let’s remember how pressurised our health service is at present. The many, many months, well into our second year... our front-line staff they are exhausted. Our staff are demoralised and we all now need to do our bit again to take that pressure off them.”

Dr McBride said “last week alone” has seen a 23% increase in the number of cases in Northern Ireland and a 19% increase in hospitalisations.

He said the hospital system here was facing a “system overwhelmed by mid-December".

He also said he would support “wider enforcement” when it comes to face masks and admitted “it is quite clear... we are not having the levels of use of face coverings we need”.

The medical advisor told the public they should not be cancelling their plans for Christmas parties but said they should be “cautious”.

"They should be thinking very carefully and planning carefully to reduce and minimise the risk to themselves and others,” he added.

"We are now facing into a very serious situation. We have acted collectively before we have made that difference before and now is the time for us to come together and actually do the things we have been doing over the last two years, the things that work.”