Coronavirus NI: Doubts linger over the effectiveness of nasal swabs tests for Covid-19

Testing times: Swabbing your nose instead of your throat could give a different result. Credit: Danny Lawson

Many of us have had to get used to sticking swabs up our noses and down our throats.

But recently, the Public Health Agency (PHA) released nasal-only swab tests to help detect Covid-19, especially in asymptomatic individuals.

In December, it was announced that post-primary school pupils would only have to swab their nostrils with new ACON Flowflex nose-only tests, which the PHA said would “make regular asymptomatic testing easier”.

Traditionally, lateral flow tests (LFTs) have required people to swab both their noses and their throats to test if they have contracted coronavirus.

According to Dr Connor Bamford, a virologist from Queen’s University in Belfast, “there remains a good deal of research to be done on figuring out what’s going on with the tests and virus in your nose and throat”.

He noted “there’s a chance that swabbing your nose versus your throat could give a different result when using rapid Covid antigen tests”.

“There are several examples on social media of throat swabs showing positivity while nose swabs being negative despite some tests only recommending nose (others ask you to combine nose and throat),” he continued.

“Therefore, there’s a chance that nose only could miss people who are likely to be contagious, which is not a good idea when you’re trying to slow down the spread of an infection.”

Matt Wills, programme director of the Rapid Testing Team said: “There are now several different types of Lateral Flow Devices in use across Northern Ireland. It’s vital that anyone using them closely follows the instructions in their test kits.

“All the tests currently in circulation have been proven to accurately detect the new Omicron variant. Both the ACON and Orient Gene tests are nasal only tests, meaning a throat swab is not required.

“The result is ready after 15 minutes but the result may be inaccurate if read after 30 minutes. There are other differences too so it’s important to read the instructions as you complete the test.”

Dr Bamford said “some tests have been validated for nose and throat while others have been validated for nose only”.

“During the latest wave of Omicron, which has been very large and when antigen tests have high availability, we have noticed differences between where you swab. There remains a good deal of research to be done on figuring out what’s going on with the tests and virus in your nose and throat.”

The anti-viral immunity expert also believes that “testing will likely have use outside of the clinic for the near future” and said “the success of testing, tracing and isolating is based on accurately finding those who are most infectious”.

He added that “the success of our vaccine rollout — including boosters — is likely the source of why the latest Omicron wave hasn’t been as bad as previous waves with regard to people getting really sick and dying”.

“It’s likely that through the continuation of vaccination over the next years, we will maintain solid protection against severe disease for most people and most variants. What Covid has taught us though is to not let get complacent and there’s still significant uncertainty about what the next wave and/or variant will look like,” he said.

Matt Wills added: “Please keep making safer choices and follow the latest guidance even if your test result is negative.”